Dead man found in Reedley field

Investigators say the man had injuries and believe the incident happened last night.

Megan: developing tonight... fresno county sheriff's deputies are investigating after finding a body in a field.

Authorities found the deceased man was on american and navalencia avenues... that's in reedley.

Deputies say, there were injuries to the body... but would not say what kind.

Detectives are now working the scene... they say the body would've been very visible from the roadway... to anyone in the area.

Lt.

Jose salinas, fresno county sheriff's office: 12:47:20 there was people actually i was told, working across the street in the field adjacent to that, so, they did not notice the body yesterday, so we're pretty confident it probably occurred sometime last night authorities are now speaking with neighbors... if you know anything, call crime stoppers at 498-stop.

