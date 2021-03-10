School of Mines hoops; women win, men lose

The School of Mines basketball teams hosted New Mexico Highlands on December seventh.

Kota territory sports>> the two top rebounders in the rmac were in town tonight... number one, marlon johnson, who we saw impose his will on black hills state yesterday, and number two konor kulas of the school of mines.

Cowboys vs hardrockers>> new mexico highlands, coming off a win last night in spearfish.

1.

Here's an inbound play... kieran woods to marlon johnson, back to woods.

Easy hoop, he led everyone with 21 points.

2.

Hardrockers turn... close game in the second half... jack fiddler, making music with that jumpshot... 48-47 mines.

3.

Watch the left of your screen... ron lawton flying in... alley oop... he's feeling it.

Scored 20, also hit three from downtown.

4.

We talked about konor kulas.

He can rebound, but he's also fourth in the conference in scoring... nice spin off the glass.

...but the cowboys hung on to win a close one, 80-77.

Cowgirls vs rockers>> more king center hoops for ya... this was earlier today... the womens team's played on december 30th and mines won big... 1.

Early on in the rematch... pushing the pace... anna huagen, creates spaces and scores.

She had 11 points.

2.

Coming back the other way... kaelin schaffer had 17 last night, lay up falls... she scored 14 today.

3.

Sophomore taylor molstad from rapid city had 9 points she shoots this one from the corner and gets it to rattle in.

4.

Fourth year head coach ryan larsen has had to deal with a few injuries this season... cooper courtney... the freshman led the way with 20 points the school of mines wins big, 71-46.

00:00:20college basketball up to spearfish for some scores... the women got beat by just one point... 88-87 in overtime.

And the men lost to csu-pueblo, 80-60.

00:00:20girls hs basketball over to the high school hoops scene... the sturgis girls beat custer, 58-49.

And wall thumped bennett county 61-18.

Spearfish was in box elder... they beat douglas by four.

And new underwood topped stanley county 45-16.

Saint thomas more over elk point-jefferson 62-43.

And jones county beat rapid city christian, 50-15.

Over to the boys side, the spartans edged out the patriots 66-61.

And rapid city christian blew out jones county, 77-36.

Bennet county fell to wall 52-38.

And the cavaliers were in nebraska, they beat alliance, 38-33.

And the scoopers are still undefeated, they beat custer, 77-42.