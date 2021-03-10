Die hard runners brave the elements to train for upcoming ma

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A few dozen hearty souls braved single digit temperatures this morning to actually train for the Salt Lake City Marathon.

They gathered at sugarhouse park with a dual purpose.

To train for the marathon, but also to raise money for research at the huntsman cancer institute.

One of the teams is named marie, after a woman who ran with them for 9 years, but died from breast cancer last year.

Because of her , she raised thousands of dollars herself and they actually spawned a team in her honor and raised over 190 thousand dollars for cancer research these dedicated runners train all year.

They start in october and run straight through the spring so they're ready for the big marathon.