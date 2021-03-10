What You Missed on Good Day: 01-09-2016

Here is what you missed today on Fox 16 Good Day.

Today-- lawmakers from across the state are in little rock for the 91st general assembly.

((pat)) victoria price is at the state capitol this morning with more on what we expect today.

The legislature is expecting to discuss tax cuts-- health care-- and economic reform-- but there have been rumors of bringing a law passed in north carolina-- to arkansas.

Since north carolina passed the so-called "bathroom bill" last year -- some lawmakers have thrown around the idea of a law requiring people use the public bathroom that corresponds to the gender they were born.

(st.

Rep.

Mathew pitsch) "i will be surprised if someone carries that bill or promotes as you say, no one has yet and i've not heard from any of our caucus members that they're chasing that right now."(st.

Rep.

Michael john gray) "i think the governor's handling this issu wl.

I think he's come out and said we dont just go find problems to try to fix em and this hasn't been a problem in arkansas."

Critics have said that would discriminate against transgender people.

The 91st general assembly is expected to convene at noon.

((pat)) rumors are running wild that hillary clinton may run for new york city mayor.

If she does run-- she'll be against the incumbent mayor 'bill de blasio.'

However a close friend of hers is denying those rumors-- saying she has other goals.

""i think she's going to figure out ways to help kids and families.

That's been what she's been focused on her whole life, and a lot of issues that are affecting them, over the next couple of years, but i don't expect her to ever run for any elected office again."

" ((susanne)) this morning-- little rock police are working to solve the city's first homicide of the year.

We're told a man was shot and killed around 8 last night on m-l-k and 34th street.

Bullets hit several homes and a car.

Police are looking into what started the shooting.

((lt.

Steven mcclanahan, little rock police dept.)) "we have multiple weapons that were recovered.

I have not seen those weapons but i hear we have several different types of weapons that were recovered here.

I don't know how many shots were fired."((susanne)) so when police got there-- they said people started running-- including the victim!

Detectives are talking to several persons of interest.

((pat)) little rock police are also working on another shooting case-- this one from saturday night on azalea and dahlia drive.

A 19-year-old was shot in the arm while sitting in his car.

He's expected to be ok.

((susanne)) in austin, texas-- a man who was handcuffed and sitting in the back of a police car-- managed to shoot himself.

He apparently told the officer he had suicidal thoughts after he was arrested.

The man then pulled his gun and shot himself in the head.

He was rushed to the hospital.

"if this individual had chosen to remove that weapon and fire at the officer himself instead of saying something, we could be here discussing a very different incident " ((susanne)) the officer arrested the man for shoplifting and for possession of a controlled substance.

Now this is a question many of you are probably wondering-- and it's if the officer searched the man before putting him in the cruiser.

That's under investigation.

((susanne))