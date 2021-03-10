News in a Minute 1-9-17

C1 3 check of weather and traffic.

The rowan county sheriff says three bodies were found after a fire at a home in morehead.

The sheriff says it began just after two sunday afternoon... when a man called to say he just shot and killed his girlfriend.

When officers showed up at the home... they say the man opened fire on them... hitting a sheriff's deputy in the hand.

They say the home then erupted in flames.

The sheriff says three bodies were discovered in the burned home.

There is no i-d on them yet.

The sheriff deputy who was shot was treated and released from the hospital.

All seven bills passed in kentucky's general assembly saturday are expected to be signed into law today.

Those bills inlcude one that requires ultrasounds before abortions... a ban on abortions after 20 weeks...a ban on mandatory labor union dues... repealing the state's prevailing wage law... banning union dues from being used for political donations... and replacing the board of trustees at the university of louisville.

A man wanted for murder and kidnapping in indiana is scheduled to be in court in lexington today.

26-year-old ryan connors is accused of stabbing two people at a motel.

One victim died.

Connor is also accused of then kidnapping a mentally disabled man.

Both were found in lexington.

The man was not harmed.

