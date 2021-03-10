TMN News on the go 01-09-17

Here is your news on the go.

Now your news on the go.

Jennifer: at 6:xx here's your news on the go... governor cuomo will begin his state of the state addresses.

Dan: he has already been releasing a few details about his plans for new york this year.

The governor has planned six stops starting today in buffalo --- long island tuesday and syracuse on wednesday.

Cuomo's latest proposal would alter voting in new york.he says the goal is to make it easier.

Like establishing early voting that would allow residents to cast their vote 12 days before an election and he wants to set up automatic and same day registration.

Dan: today is the funeral for the three year old syracuse girl who was hit by a car in eastwood last week.

Family and friends gathered over the weekend to celebrate the life of regan shetsky -- and today her funeral will take place at holy cross church in dewitt at 10 a-m.

Her father mark shetsky -- a syracuse firefighter was also hit but is now recovering from leg injuries, at home with his family.

Holy cross school is closed today for the funeral.

Jennifer: the fayetteville- manlius school board is scheduled to meet today about the future of wellwood middle school.

Dan: architechts have put a 34-million dollar price tag on renovating the middle school.

But the school board must now decide if refurbishing the school is the best option.

At its meeting last month, administrators nixed a proposal to combine the two middle schools.

They'll meet again tonight to throw around more ideas, and are expected to create a task force of community members that'll review all of the project options and make recommendations to the board.

Jennifer: lights on the lake wraps up its 27th year flirting with record attendance.

More than forty thousand cars passed by the displays this season, according to the parks commissioner bill lansley.

The record was set back in 2011.

Last night was the final night of the show.

It could take crews a couple of months to break down all the lights, if there's a lot of snow.