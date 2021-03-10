Cuomo beginning State of the State speeches Monday

Governor Andrew Cuomo is anticipated to announce proposals about early voting and ride-sharing, among other things.

Dan: happening today-- governor andrew cuomo will begin touring new york delivering his state of the state addresses.

Jennifer: newschannel 9's beth cefalu joins us live in the newsroom with a look at the governor's plans for the new year beth: dan and jennifer -- at one of his first stops today in buffalo governor cuomo is anticipated to reveal his plan to bring ride sharing services like uber and lyft to the entire state of new york... currently the service is only available in new york city and it's been an ongoing battle trying to bring it statewide.

According to the poughkeepsie journal -- cuomo wants the state to oversee and permit the ride- hailing companies rather than local governments which currently oversee taxi companies.

Other proposals cuomo wants include establishing early voting -- allowing residents to vote 12 days before an election -- and -- he wants to set up automatic and same day registration.

Cuomo will make six stops in the tour which kicks off this morning in buffalo...followe d by long island tomorrow and syracuse on wednesday.

