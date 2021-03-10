MASH blood drive results

(jordan:) more than 150 units of blood will now be used to save lives across the high plains.

(jordan:) that's the amount collected from this weekend's mash blood drive.

As we previously reported, yesterday's and today's efforts combined were crucial because weather hindered the first day of the blood drive on friday.

And as kamr local four's zach martin learned during his time there -- for most donors, this isn't their first time.

(zach martin:) after three days of the 35-th annual mash blood drive, the coffee memorial blood center now has an increased stock to help save lives.

Friday's snow lessened participation during the first day of the blood drive.

But a cold, wet weekend wasn't enough to keep donors away for days two and three.

Dominique de la rosa / donor "they use to do it at m high school all the time and my coaches would never let us because it was during the fall, football season.

I've always wanted to try it, and when i got to i felt good after it."

Hunter wilcox / donor "you're thinking more o the people than the prick.

It's just normal after that, no pain."

...we're told it's also the satisfaction of knowing you helped save a life.

Amy guerrero / o+ donor: "when you get the phon call that says, 'hey, we used your blood,' it's a great feeling just knowing i'm able to help somebody.

The very first one, it was pretty awesome.

Now, it's like they need to use my blood."

Hunter wilcox / donor "you get that call an they tell you, 'you're blood helped save a life.'

It's like something beyond you, like you really did help someone else live, helped another family keep someone."

Coffee memorial's suzanne talley believes wilcox's generation is now the most vital.

Suzanne talley coffee memorial "the world wa ii generation, as they age are falling out of the donor pool.

Not because there's an upper age limit, but because of health history and medications and travel are preventing them from donating.

So young people, like hunter, are the replacement generation in the donor pool for the world war ii generation."

(zach:) talley says it's hard to quantify how many lives coffee memorial saves every year from their donations.

They collect just less than 30-thousand units per year, but a newborn may need 10 teaspoons of one unit and an adult may need