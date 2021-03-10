Woman shot while sitting in car on Sherwood avenue

((maureen)) good evening- that breaking news coming from rochester's west side- right now police are on scene along sherwood avenue and arnett boulevard.

A woman is fighting for her life after being shot inside a car on sherwood.

Jordan guerrein is there at the scene- jordan?

Thats right maureen -- i'm standing at the corner of arnett and sherwood now -- you can see this is still a very active investigation.

Around nine o'clock officers were called here to find a woman who had been shot inside a car along sherwood.

I'm told she was shot at least once in the upper body and is in surgery right now at strong hospital.

Police say her injuries are life threatening.

Right now the road is taped off from arnett to chili avenue and there's a heavy police presence in the neighborhood.

That's also because about a block south of here officers heard shots fired so they're investigating there as well.

((sot))capt.

Mark wiater - rochester police dept."no one was struck there, no property was damaged there.

Our investigative crew has two shooting at this time, at this point we do not believe there are related, but still early in the investigation " im told there is no public safety concern at this time.

Police have not identified the woman who was shot and they have not taken any suspects into custody, maureen?

If you want to keep