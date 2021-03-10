Electrical grid overwhelmed in Athens, Alabama

Parts of limestone county.

We're told this is because of ?heavy load demand?

That is overloading the system.

As our ben nandy reports... the situation has also been compounded by church activities.

Ben nandy: "we're at route 72 and i-65 in athens.

The city says spotty outages are happening all over the county, but mainly on the east side of town.

I'm being told this started at around midnight, and then it got worse this morning when the church rush hit."??nats??trickling fountain??the fountain outside the offices of athens utilities... helps tell the story.city officials say this expanding community and below-freezing temps are challenging the electrical grid.the ?heavy load demand?

Is causing spotty come-and-go outages from athens to harvest.

They just can't get the power to homes quickly enough.susan durham: "people have to stay warm, so they have to use more power."susan durham is about to head out.susan durham: "i'm waiting on the church bus."

It's her second trip to church today.on sundays... so many people are getting up... eating... and showering... at the same times.then after church... they eat lunch at around the same time.it's not unusual...susan durham: "it's a typical sunday morning."

...but city officials tell me that routine strained the already exhausted grid even further.as ms. durham hops on for another trip... the bus driver says the church is looking out for its members.

Geoffrey mcclain: "we make sure they can protect themselves.

We're very conscious of our members and how they might have to deal with inclement weather."ben nandy: "athens is certainly not the only community whose infrastructure is being challenged by this cold weather.

I just spoke to employees with the city of madison who say they've been up since five this morning working on water main breaks all over the city.

Officials in both cities say as for when this situation will stabilize... depends on what the weather does tonight.

Ben nandy, wzdx news."

While most of these outages have been in places on the east side of athens... other customers in more sparsely populated areas are also experiencing these come-and-go outages.

Call athens utilities immediately to report an outage... or even just to report flickering lights.

