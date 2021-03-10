Trending topics & Viral video: Butter sculpture

Its time for our trending topics of the day-- we're going to talk about a new take on an old classic car, a magician that's trying some dark magic and the golden globes.

((anthony))first up.

Volkswagon is pushing toward the future.

Theres a brand new buzz behind their electric microbus.

The german automaker sayas that it continues its conceptual push to electrified cars.

They unveiled the concept of a new structure that shows us a portal minivan.

Its based on one of the most iconic vans of all time---it uses the same core ideas as the 60's and 70's design.

They say the sihouette looks like a loaf of bread.

((abby))and one magician's take on a death defying act went awry.david blaine was injured after attempting to catch a bullet in his mouth.

The 43 year old was wearing a mouth guard when a metal cup that was meant to catch the bullet between his lips-- slipped.

The bullet was fired by blaine himself using a string.

He ended up shattering his protective guard.

He got a cut in his throat in front of a live audience at the las vegas mgm grand.

He was taken away in an ambulance but was apparently in good spirits.

((anthony)) and the 74th annual golden globes were last night in los angeles.

Ryan gosling took home a win for the best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance in la la land.

He plays a jazz obsessed musician named sebastian.

He was up against some tough competition though--colin farrel, hugh grant, jonah hill and ryan reynolds.

But gosling took home the win saying " the thing that moved me so much about the film is the idea of the importance of pursuing your dream despite the obstacles."but the part everyone is talking about involves a kiss.

As gosling walked up on stage ryan reynolds and andrew garfield shared a smooch for fans to laugh at.

((abby))and now its time for our viral video of the day.

Sometimes events can áspread a little creativity.and i dont think it could get any butter than this.

The pennslyvania farm show is known for its more than mediocre displays.

But this year's sculpture pays a tribute to the history of environmental stewardship of dairy farmers.

Believe it or not-- the sculpture is crafted out of over one thousand pounds of butter.

Its all sponsored by the american dairy associated north east.

The sculpture highlights innovative practices to enrich the soil and reduce the storm water run off.

Such as crop management , plans and groundcover near streams. ((alex))as you can see things really took a churn for the better of anyone that to the show.i'd probably just tell everyone to bring a baked potato.

If you were to sculpt anything made from butter what would it be?back to you.

