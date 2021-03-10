EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY

That provides critical funding for our area nonprofits.

And registration is now open!

Here to client registration will open and more.

In addition to you i'm doing great.

Think about when he was given the olympic familywell, the severe second annual east texas, giving dates.

It's an opportunity for donors to support their favorite nonprofits online.

It's not crowdfunding event this year be taking place on april 25 florida today is encouraging all of our area nonprofits to get registered the registration deadline is february 15 of a lot of work that goes in the or the nonprofits so were try to get the word out right now get all our local nonprofits energized about this and help them get prepared for each thanksgiving .

Flash's last year we had a goal of 150 nonprofits with 225 china gathers we invited about 1800 nonprofits recently to participate in this silly getaways to go before i saturate the market great nonprofits and is the new way for many of them to give self two great opportunity for them to try to find new donors and engage their existing donors you are well and east texas.

This is our second year going on around the country for probably about 10 years dallas, our friends to the west here have come set the bar for the country as a whole they raised last september in one day in 18 hours, the same way we're doing our event and one day they raced $37 million in area nonprofits, though i were not sure where this goes.

It's funny events, phenomenon using social media, so we want east texas charities to benefit from until the different categories of nonprofits that people will have the opportunity to helpgive money to well.

Registration is open for all public charity, so it could be an animal charity.

It could be shelter.

It could be a food bank.

It could be education organizations, private schoolshealth clinics any public charity can participate in current dollars and 12 is a little bit different way of giving so east texans may be accustomed to getting a flyer in the mail and support their local nonprofit are going to an event to a luncheon or dinnerto support their nonprofit theirs of a number of people that really connect through social media.

Now we want nonprofits to engage in that by doing it all together on the same day brings a lot of energy and excitement around the event hopefully attracts a a lot of new donors for our great local charities intellectuals goal this year for your major reason you last year we raised half the main dollars and we had technical difficulties throughout the day.

There are gremlins, but i was $1 million last year and it kill $1 million issue of anything east texas are fully capable of hitting that knocking out the part when the technology works) plan on doing you will reached for the technology just right right right to criticize the you go to one locationpick from among your favorites.

Several hundred charities.

Hopefully this year and not make a contribution, all at one time to those charitiesand then use the power social media.

Tell your friends i supported this charity and this is why you want to think about and that attracts new donors to a lot of great charity in business education you about these different companies and maybe furthermore, a way for us to step out and going volunteer to write on that website.

Donors can go on there and click links to these various charitiessort them by different categories of your estrogen animals you look up all the animal charities if you're interested in human service programs. you can look all those up to learn more about these charities before you get )) six.

Registration is nothing).

Registration is open for area nonprofits.

We serve a 32 county area.

So here in effect than you can hear thisbroadcast today, you're probably an eligible nonprofit