BR Jewish Film Festival begins Wednesday

The 11th annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival gets going later this week, featuring a variety of films at the Manship Theatre.

Welcome back.

Later this week the annual baton rouge jewish film festival gets going at the manship theatre.

Joining me now is ara rubyan, co- chairman of the festival.

Good morning!!

What's so exciting about this year's installment?

Why is it important to recognize these cultural films and how unique are they?

And the festival promotes economic development as well with a progressive mentality for baton rouge?

Walk us through the logistics: opening night is wednesday?

Different films each night 3 except friday?sunday afternoon, collection of short films to close out the festival?

How can viewers get their tickets?what would you say to those who are interested but have never attended?what are you most looking forward to?

Ara, thanks for your time!!

3 we'll have more local 33 today after the