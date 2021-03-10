Three-metre-python carried out of residential neighbourhood in Indonesia

A large python was discovered in broad daylight slithering through a neighbourhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, and was carried away barehanded by several rescuers.

A large python was discovered in broad daylight slithering through a neighbourhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, and was carried away barehanded by several rescuers.

The three-metre-long python was found in Cangkareng, West Jakarta, on March 10.

Footage shows the two rescuers carrying off the snake, before stowing it in a barrel with a weighted lid.

One of the rescuers interviewed afterward stated: "I got a report earlier that there were snakes in a residential park.

Then when chasing I held its head while my friend holds the tail.

"So far, only once have I seen a snake here.

Fortunately, in the evacuation there were no injuries because the snake was very wild and dangerous."