Trine University plans return to normal for fall semester

Trine University plans to resume normal campus operations in August, university President Earl D.

Brooks II, announced on Tuesday, March 9.

COVID-19 positivity rates have remained near or below 1 percent on the Trine campus throughout the spring semester.

Currently the university has a 0.8% positivity rate, with more than 6,000 tests conducted since students returned in mid-January.