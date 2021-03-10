Skip to main content
Trine University plans return to normal for fall semester

Trine University plans to resume normal campus operations in August, university President Earl D.

Brooks II, announced on Tuesday, March 9.

COVID-19 positivity rates have remained near or below 1 percent on the Trine campus throughout the spring semester.

Currently the university has a 0.8% positivity rate, with more than 6,000 tests conducted since students returned in mid-January.

Trine university will return to in-person classes this fall....university president doctor earl brooks annoucing today.he says covid-19 positivity rates have remained "near or below" one percent on the campus throughout the spring semester.brooks says the university is prepared to make adjustments to ensure the safety of the entire

