Grace Packer's birth mother: 'I know justice can be served'

While Grace Packer's adoptive mother and her boyfriend sit behind bars, charged with homicide, the girl's birth mother, who lives in Reading, told 69 News on Monday that she is trying to deal with anguish and anger.

69 news >>>wendy davis: officials have charged a montgomery county couple with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

And now, a reading woman who's the birth mother of that young victim is speaking out... police say sara packer and her boyfriend jacob sullivan conspired to kill packer's adopted daughter grace.

They were arrested over the weekend..

More than two months after grace's dismembered remains were found in luzerne county, pennsylvania.

Officials say sullivan raped grace in july in bucks county-- while packer watched-- before he strangled her.

They say packer later bought the tools used to dismember grace's body.

Investigators say a ?third?

Woman who lived with packer and sullivan-- and was involved in a relationship with them-- is also a person of interest.

>>>wendy davis: as we mentioned, the victim's mother is from reading.

She says she gave grace up for adoption -- along with a younger son -- in 2004.

Wfmz's jim vasil is live in reading with more on this story... jim?

>>jim vasil: wendy, it was emotional interview... this woman says she was notified three days before christmas that her long lost daughter was dead.

>>rose hunsicker "i have a lot of anger built up, a lot of hurt, frustration, it's just unbelievable.">>reporter words from the birth mother of grace packer... after 2 people have been charged with raping and murdering the 14 year old girl.

>>rose hunsicker "i know now that justice can be served for my daughter.">>reporter rose hunsicker says grace was involuntarily taken away from her... and hasn't spoken to her since 2004.

She says she placed her trust in sara packer, grace's adoptive mother... one of the two people facing charges.

>>rose hunsicker "all these years i figured i was growing up to be just a regular teenager.

I didn't have no pictures of her so i figured it was just a mother's instinct that she was growing up in a wonderful family, a wonderful home, growing up to be a big girl and then i get this news."

>>reporter hunsicker says if she could go back in time, she would do things differently... but she says there's only one way to move forward.

>>rose hunsicker "i can't go back to the past.

I can just move on knowing that grace is up in heaven watching down over me.

She would want me to try to go on with my life and live the best i can."

>>jim vasil: and hunsicker says she would like to attend court proceedings of sara packer and jacob sullivan... but she says her emotions might get in the way.

Live in reading, jim vasil, 69 news.

