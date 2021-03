Will be selling items to benefit fallen state trooper landon weaver's family.

The organization raises funds to benefit and support the members of the pennsylvania state police and their families in times of illness, crisis, tragedy or triumph.

P-s-p strong will be at the nittany mall on saturday from 10 to 2 p.m.

They will be set up at the logan valley mall on sunday from 12 to 3 p.m.

