Ann Leach: Values for 2017

Jeremiah talks with Ann Leach as she helps us define our values for the new year.

welcome back to living well.

Joining me now is life coach and grief counselor ann leech.

She's here to determine our worth in 2017.

Happy new year's to you.

>> happy new year.

>> when we talk about values, what do you mean?

>> those qualities of life that really resonate with who we are and where we are today.

>> so the values we have today not the same as they would have been back in 2016.

>> a very good point because we're changing and growing and we want our values to match that.

Right?

So i brought you a little exercise.

I started a journal.

I don't know if i showed you this.

What i want to experience in the new year.

I've done this exercise where i've come up with my top values of the new year.

>> authority, family, and diplomacy.

>> i think it's good.

It's where you are and what you want to show up this year.

It's excellent.

What happens is we start to look at five or six of these top words and values and they become a checklist for us so every other opportunity we're offered we can simply refer to our values list.

So i can say for me personally will this help me reach my goals, desire to be more creative and it really becomes that simple for us to priorstz and take action on the goal we want.

>> maybe help us focus on how we want to approach thicks.

>> and then we identify from that list our word of the year and that's a big buzz word right now, word of the year.

Mine is community.

Okay.

How can i help the planet personally and locally.

Find opportunity to support community for me in 2017.

>> i've got to ask you about the word of the year.

Look at the list and determine which one of these words jumps out most to us?

From that five or six, you'll find your words of the year.

>> and with the journal it is tabulating our successes.

>> absolutely.

These pages will be filled.

Yes.

>> and i'm sure by the time we get to meet yours, you're thinking, man, i'm just not getting there.

>> very important reference point.

So what's really cool is on the living well facebook page we have this document.

So our viewers can download it and find their own word for the year.

>> i have to confess.

I did look at the list of words in the break.

It is on our facebook page.

Thank you so much.

Actually looking forward to kind of