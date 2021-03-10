In germantown and bethesda.

Tasmin: those who were born in the age of the internet seem to have no problem learning how to use the latest computer devices and gadgets -- but for some it's like learning another language.

That's why a group of high schoolers are volunteering to help.

Whag's kylie khan has this report.

<< kylie khan: they say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but the girls who created g-t-g tech disagree.

Hannah docter-loeb: i think that a lot of senior citizens have been getting more smartphones or new gotten the chance to really learn how to use it.

Hannah docter-loeb: i think that a lot of senior citizens have been getting more smartphones or new gotten the chance to really learn how to use it.

Kylie khan: generation.

Part of their goal is to bridge that gap by offering a helping hand.

Aviah krupnick: it's really great, not just to have older people as our clients and feel like we're helping them, but also to learn about older people and to have a personal connection and hear their stories.

Kathy healy: my sons have been trying to help me for years and it's been very frustrating.

I know as a former teacher, if one thing doesn't work, try something else.

I'm very excited about this.

Kylie khan: they also want to make senior citizens aware of scams that are so prevalent on the internet.

Hannah docter-loeb: there are some terrible people out there who are trying to hurt senior citizens on the internet, and unless they know better, they fall for stuff like that.

Kylie khan: just sitting down with someone and being patient with them can make all the difference when it comes to technology literacy.

Kaela marcus-kurn: you can't figure it out on your own if you don't know where to start.

So i think that we really help them get the basics and that we give them the confidence that they need.

Kylie khan: reporting in montgomery county, i'm kylie khan, whag news.

