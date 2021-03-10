010917 Les Mills BodyPump with Community Health Club, CV Liv

Laura Moore from Community Health Club tells us all about Les Mills BodyPump and how to do a proper lift.

>> tell us what is body pump classes.

>> sure.

>> it's a real person who started some gyms back in '60/'70ings in new zealand.

It is the a barbell class.

You get to pick your weight.

We stop the music.

They choreograph it for us.

We teach everybody to the work out as safely as possible it's high reps and low weight.

>> it makes the weight lifting more fun.

You have dancing involved as well.

>> no dancing.

>> yeah.

You really don't move much off.

You just changing the weight.

>> these are the smart bar -- tell us how it works.

>> not that i'm going to do much weight, i want to indicate that you changing the weight to whatever works best for you.

This is the five-pound weight and you pull this down and it easily comes off.

You sphraoeud that off and can put it back between.

That's a 13-pound bar that you can do different exercises with that weight.

>> for brand new people, they are more comfortable just using the barn itself.

That's a great way to start and doing an hour-long class and if you wanted to do half an hour and come back the next time and try a little bit longer and add a little weight.

>> again, it's catered to you and your needs.

If you are a beginner like me.

I have never done this before and seen it.

You try it and show off some.

>> sure.

>> i need you to pick up that bar and then we have what we call our set position.

You bring it right under your hip and soften your knee, lift your chest and squeeze your shoulder blades.

Let your arms depend straight down.

Than is a nice straight position.

If i were going to have you do a basic dead lift.

Have you bend your knees and tip over as you are taking a back and stand up straight up.

Try it this way.

Just tip and stand back up.

Not tip over and roll the bar back in your belly.

So here back down.

Lift her up -rpbgs back down and stand.

So that right there really works the upper back.

Flip the grip oh it's under him and for your hands to face up and you can do a basic bicep curl.

We do do a whole five minutes for those.

We do some things for the chest and triceps.

>> wow, these are really nice.

They also involve choreography, too so it makes it more fun.

Great music.

>> that has been a fun class.

That's going to be a lot of fun.

>> very exciting.

A big moment.

