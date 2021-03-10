Food Stamp Recipients to Order Online

(18 NEWS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a two-year pilot for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to buy their groceries online.

Starting this summer, snap participants can buy their groceries online.

Seven retail firms,including amazon, will take part in this two-year-pilot.

The department of agriculture says online shopping is a potential lifeline for people living in urban and rural communities where access to healthy food choices can be limited.

Snap participants will only be able to use their benefits to purchase eligible items online - not including delivery charges.

We have the full list