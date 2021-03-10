010917 Community Health Club Offerings, CV Live

Laura Moore, Group Fitness Coordinator for Community Health Club, tells us about the fitness club's classes and offerings for all ages.

>> welcome back no concho valley live.

I am here with laura.

We have the group fitness coordinator.

There's quite a few of group fitness classes at our community health club.

Can you give us what it offers to folks here.

>>> i would love to do that.

We pride ourselves in having a lot of classes that are offered every week.

With a large club like that, that allows us to serve all of our members of all ages.

We have an arrow aerobics studio.

We have a spin cycle room with 27 spin bikes.

That's cycle classes.

We have a regular nitness studio, we have boot camps and different options.

>> that's different levels, too.

If someone who hasn't done the spin class for that, it's perfect for them it's an option like that.

>> yeah, definitely.

Time wise, we are finding that people of all ages want to get up and work out and get some good sites from their work out in a short amount of time.

We have 30 anyone classes, 240 minute classes.

>> yeah.

You mentioned all ages.

Do you have specific group classes for different ages or are you welcome to all and help and cater to them?

>> specifically, it seems that the senior market likes to look out together.

A lot of times they have the same so we have a class called silver splash which is the senior market in the water.

>> we welcome expecting moms because of the lower impact class.

The beginning fitness -- they are welcome.

We have the senior fitness three or four times a week.

Other than that, most of the classes are designated for anybody but we do have some gentle classes.

We also have hard core classes.

>> it's great to know that, all these different levels are there.

So whatever your needs are,.

>> you don't have to be in tiptop shape to come to the class.

>> you'll get to that level eventually.

>> so that's a lot of people's minds getting healthy and getting fit.

People who want to lose some weight and just staying healthy.

How can the community help with that?

>> well, obviously, i call this our christmas because january 1st hits, every the seeing a lot of people come through the door so we love that and we are getting real excited.

We are there to help people stay mote sraeulted and -- motivateed is and i encourage to get people to get the people standing next to in class.

I love when we are member and when we get to know them so we can ask them where they were last week and know that.

We do have so many offerings every day of the week you have classes.

You can get your weight training, karld owe training or if you prefer walking on a treadmill some days.

>> it's open 7 days a week as well it's options for everybody if you fill in on wreak -- weekends, that's available to early morning.

>> exactly.

>> we have child air for a lot of people that's a real bonus because you can let your child play and have fun while you get your work out.

>> thank you so much.

It sounds like it's a lot of fun there's a body pump class that's coming up.

We will be back to that in a little bit.

When we come back, we will