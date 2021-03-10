Increase in overdose deaths in Onondaga County

Numbers have doubled in the last few years.

Carrie the number of people dying of heroin overdoses continues to climb in onondaga county, even as police, teachers, and doctors are trying to raise awareness about the dangerous addiction.

Newschannel 9's tammy palmer has been following this epidemic for us for two years now...and today she has the latest numbers from the health department.

What do they tell us?

Tammy more people are dying.....in onondaga county alone if you break down the numbers it averages out to at least one person a week and growing.

That's a huge jump from last year.

These numbers come from the medical examiner's office.

We'll start with what they call unintentional heroin related deaths...that means heroin was one of the drugs found in the system.

Up to 61 last year....from 28 a few years ago and 44 the year before.

But heroin isn't the only problem...it's often mixed with fentanyl...which proves to be an even more deadly drug now.

71 people died of overdoses with fentanyl in their system last year...nearly three times the rate the year before.

And we're not just talking about street drugs here....when it comes to unintentional prescription opiod related deaths....we see the biggest numbers...78 last year...up from 52 year to year.

Carrie from the title - you get the impression these are drugs that are legally being prescribed by doctors.

Is that the case?

Tammy not necessarily.

Prescriptions can and are often sold and bought on the street.

People may get the impression that a prescribed drug is safer - but they can be just as deadly....a fact the data clearly shows.

Carrie thank you for the update - you can find more of our heroin coverage, including links to support groups and treatment centers on localsyr.com.