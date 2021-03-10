Hornell Police Chief Offers Help to Heroin Addicts

(18 NEWS) - After two heroin arrests in one day in Hornell, four people are behind bars in Steuben County Jail.

Two heroin arrests over the weekend in hornell..in one, police had a suspicion of what they'd find..

The second was a surprise.

Our corning correspondent michelle ross has more for us from our corning bureau.

Michelle?

That's right john, both arrests were unrelated to each other and took place on sunday -- yesterday.

In the first arrest, police issued a home search warrant on the 300 block of grand street.

Police found pre-packaged heroin for sale and charged 41-year old jason reisinger, 26-year old brittany hunt, and 32 year old joshua owens with criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

The second arrest took place during a traffic stop involving 21-year-old dana masterson where police discovered 40 envelopes of pre- packaged heroin .

The hornell police chief says those who are buying drugs and are addicted to heroin can come to the police station for help without facing legal consequences.

Theodore murray: "if someone's got a problem with drugs, or alcohol for that matter - but particularly in this case heroin, if they wanted to come into the police department and say i have a problem with heroin,' we're not going to arrest you.

But we certainly will, and i've got a commitment from the loyola organization, get the people immediately to a treatment facility."

If you or someone you know can benefit the help the loyola recovery foundation offers, chief murray adds that you should call the center at 607-282-5200.

All four suspects mentioned earlier are in steuben county jail without bail.