Sergio Hudson Is The Next Great In American Sportswear Design

Sergio Hudson has dressed Michele Obama, Kamala Harris, and Rihanna, to name a few.

One glimpse at his designs is enough to know that he simply gets how to dress women’s bodies.

Hudson has been quietly making his mark on American sportswear.

He sat down to speak with Bustle VP of Fashion Tiffany Reid to discuss the challenges Black designers face when it comes to making their mark on the fashion industry and his hopes to be the next household name in sportswear, in the vein of Halston and Michael Kors.

