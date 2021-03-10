Palm Springs Police Department offers condolences to Orlando

The deaths of two Orlando law enforcement officers is hitting close to home, coming just three months after Palm Springs lost two of its finest.

Of duty."

The news of that officer down this morning -- coming on this "national la enforcement appreciation day."

Sgt.

William hutchinson, palm springs police dept.

"it' tough.

Our hearts go out to the orlando police department and anybody involved in that situation."

An orlando police officer... a female and mother... shot to death in the line of duty monday... sgt.

William hutchinson, palm springs police dept."obvioslsy, lot of those circumstances to us losing lesley."

The pal ssprings police department saying their hearts ache for the florida agency.

Officer joe cook, president of the palm srings police officer's association, says they plan to lend support to the orlando p-d in any way they can.

Officer joe cook, police officer's association:"we're going to b reaching out to them and hopefully get some officers out to the memorial services in florida.

It'a hard thing, the scars are there and it will never go away but hopefully time will help and they have the support of the community like we did here.

That support... coming in the form of flowers..

Cards..

Gifts and donations over the past three months.

The outpouring of suuport and appreciation... makes a big difference to the men and women in blue officer joe cook, police officer's association: when you see things like that it just makes you feel good and gives us a purpose for being out everyday."

In honor of national law nforcement appreciation day... you can say thank you to your local law enforcement by thanking an officer..

Sharing a positive story on social media..

Or installing a blue light on your patio.

Or... how about this... running from the law.

Next month, a family friendly 5-k event will be held to benefit the palm springs police officer's memorial