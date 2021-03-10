Mother Wants Inmate Released

((ashley)) new at 6 .... a mother, whose kids were murdered at their little rock home in the 90's, is asking a judge to do something almost unheard of ,to one of the people convicted of the deadly crime.

Kark 4's jonathan rozelle was there as the mother was ready to make her most unusual request.

Jonathan ashley, the mother tells me there's not a day that goes by she doesn't miss her kids.she says over the last two decades she's learned to forgive the man who almost took her life and is hoping a judge and jury will do the same.

It's been nearly 22 years since malak hussian's 3 youngest kids ... 17-year-old marcell young, 12-year-old mustafa hussian and 10-year-old malak hussian were shot and killed inside their little rock home, during a home invasion.((malak hussian -- victim's mother))"when you build your life, as a mother on being a mother, a friend, a mentor and you wake up one morning and there is no seemingsly purpose to life.

It's beyond words " monday, hussian was inside a pulaski county courtroom as one of four people responsible for her kids' murder, 37-year-old terry carroll, stood before a judge.

((malak hussian -- victim's mother))"there was no heightening in my blood pressure ... no frustration."

Carroll was just shy of his 18th birthday when he was sentenced to life in prison for three counts of capital murder and the attempted murder of malak.

((malak hussian -- victim's mother))"i'm grateful i was not killed."

A supreme court ruling has made mandatory life sentences for juveniles unconstitutional and inmates like carroll will need to be resentenced.

Malak is hoping to save the court and carroll time.

((malak hussian -- victim's mother))"my objective in coming today was to ask the jury and then ask the judge to let this man go" she hopes the judge hears her and gives carroll a second chance at life outside of prison ((malak hussian -- victim's mother))"when you've travelled down the avenues and the paths that god has carried me through then you will understand the purpose of me forgiving this man " jonathan carroll's resentencing hearing is scheduled for arpil