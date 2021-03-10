Trending topics & Viral video: Lucky Run

Check out our trending topics of the day.

Talk about a friendly bet between blackhawks players, a possible presidential job offer, and a new star to one of the most current popular musicals.

((anthony))first up.

A little bet between two of the most famous chicago blackhawks players.

Captain jonathan toews isn't used to losing-- until now.

He lost a bet to patrick kane this week and fans are loving it.

Toews is an alum of team canada's world junior championships squad.

And he made a bet with kane-- an american alum that the canadian team would win over team usa in the w-j-c title game last week.

But the americans won 5-4.

Which meant that toews would have to wear a team usa jersey after the blackhawks won this week.

((abby)) spotify is targeting president barack obama with a 'president of playlists' job posting.

President obama made a joke like comment that he was waiting for his job offer in the digital music service-- so spotify made it happen.

It all started with a tweet to the president " i heard you were interested in a role at spotify: have you seen this one?"they say experience in programming playlists at a federal level and nobel prizes are big pluses for the job.

They say the position would be overseeing the music and playlists team across the world.obviously the president was joking about working there- - but the president of playlists job entry leads to an actual form where you can submit a resume.

((anthony)) and some big news for hamilton fans.

Tv host wayne brady will now be the newest addition in chicago.

The producer of the hit show-- made the official announcement this week that brady will play the major role of aaron burr for 12 weeks.

Brady has experience in both acting and hosting.

He is replacing joshua henry who is leaving chicago production to join the first national tour of hamilton.

That begins on the west coast in march.

Brady's first show will be on january 17th.

But anyway-- the saying goes you can make your own luck.

But now you can run for your luck.

Take a look at this mad dash in japan--it all starts with the beat of a drum.

Its for the annual luckiest man run.

Thousands of men and women create a chaotic frenzy running down the streets all in dedication to the god of eh- bee-sue.

Who was a patron of business and merchants.

The winner of the race is believed to get a year's worth of good luck.

The winner was 21 year old tak-a-shee sue-zooki.

((alex))the winners were blessed by a priest in a shinto ritual.

And were offered that full year of good luck.

They were even given a barrel of japanese sake rice wine.

So they really have something to wine about after this race.

