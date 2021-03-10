Top Trenders 011017

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) president obama will bid the nation goodbye in chicago tonight he is holding his farewell speech in his home city of chicago, ten days before leaving the white house.

During the address, the president is expected to offer another defense of his signature health care law.

Expect a lot of reflecting on his eight years in office, and his hopes for president trump.

### ((jaclyn)) hulu has given a sneak peek at what's to come with its soon-to-launch live t-v service.

When customers sign-up, users will be asked questions about their interests and tastes.

Hulu will then greet customers, showing them what shows or movies are available that might appeal to them... and as they watch more programs, hulu will give relevant suggestions of what to watch next.

The service is expected to launch in the next few months for under $40.

((jaclyn)) one good thing about the post holiday season is some of the great deals that might be worth the purchase.

According to research done by the folks at nerd wallet..

Christmas decorations is one of the best buys after the holidays.

T-vs are another great buy -- right in time for superbowl sunday.

Fitness gear and memberships are also great deals.

You might want to skip toys and smart phones.

### ((jaclyn)) pringles is rolling out a new chip line that doesn't contain pringles is rolling out a new chip line that doesn't contain pringles is rolling out a new chip line that doesn't contain potatoes.

Instead, they're made of corn, grain and vegetables.

Called "loud," the new line's name emphasizes its five bold flavors: fiery chili lime, mighty margherita pizza, salsa fiesta, spicy queso and super cheesy italian.

Don't worry: pringles will continue selling its classic line of chips made primarily of potatoes.

### ((jaclyn)) the college football playoff championship was last night, and the game was an instant classic.

That's how clemson tigers fans celebrated their first college football championship in 35- years.

The crowd at this bar...clearly happy at how things turned out.

Clemson university beat top-ranked alabama 35-to-31 in the playoff title game monday night.

The tigers scored the winning touchdown in the final seconds.

### ((marissa)) ((chris))