JTS Mortage Minute - January 10, 2017

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co.
Mortgage Professionals joins Bill to talk about streamlined refinancing and expected rate hikes for 2017.
M in a positive way.welcome back everyone.
Lets discuss h ow to streamline refinance.
L ower thier interest rate.
St reamline is specifically de signed to lower the cost.insi de the credit criteria.
We are real excited.
Rolling out a piece of