Wednesday, March 10, 2021

JTS Mortage Minute - January 10, 2017

Credit: WCBI
Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co.

Mortgage Professionals joins Bill to talk about streamlined refinancing and expected rate hikes for 2017.

M in a positive way.welcome back everyone.

Lets discuss h ow to streamline refinance.

L ower thier interest rate.

St reamline is specifically de signed to lower the cost.insi de the credit criteria.

We are real excited.

Rolling out a piece of

