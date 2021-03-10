Port Mansfield Holds First Deer Festival

Visitors can buy feed for the deer at booths.

Back the residents of pt.

Mansfield suddenly found themselves surrounded by deer.

They were in their front yards and in their streets.

So, what do you do when you have deer all over town?

You have a festival, of course.

Pt.

Pt.

Mansfield the people in port mansfield love their deer.

And the deer have been here so long they don't mind the people.

Sandra garza/resident "when we moved here they just stayed and never went away.

They're all over the place.

Laughs but it's nice to have them around.

It's nice."

Nats marsha "well, they are our neighbors here in town."

Marsha visar is with the chamber of commerce.

This is their first annual deer festival.

Marsha visar/chamber of commerce "so, we wanted to invite all our neighbors in the r-g-v to help us feed the deer today and let them experience their beauty.

Oh, there's a couple more over there."

And it's like the deer know it's feeding time.

They stagger out one at a time and some together.

Nats man "just walk over there and feed them and pet them and everything."

You don't have to bring the feed yourself.

They had set up booths where you can buy the corn.

Ruben garza/resident "it's a community service.

I mean, you know, everybody's coming over.

It's going to be fun, bring business to pt.

Mansfield.

We need it."

Marsha visar "really, not a lot for them to eat here.

So, we have to take care of them and give them something to eat."

Ruben garza "they'll eat out of your hand.

While they're eating just pet them.

Just don't grab their horns and shake them because they don't like that.

Laughs ."

Nats lady "just a family time with my kids and my husband."

Nats lady "i hope my son likes it.

He's five years old."

Nats boy "look, he kicked him."

But you have to remember, these are still wild animals and you need to be on alert at all times.

And there is a nature trail you can take.

But thre will almost always be two eyes looking you over.

And then you never know who you will find around the corner.

Nats ...deer running away... still it's nice to get this close to nature.

But are deer always the good neighbors?

Marsha visar "well, i think most people like having them yes.

There's a few where they'll eat your flowers, so, you can't really grow a lot of flowers or vegetables unless you have a tall fence."

This time, the deer festival was held in december.

It's like feeding santa's reindeer, they say.

Nats man "i think as long as we keep doing it, people will come."

Waiting for next year.

Waiting for next year.

