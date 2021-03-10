Cancer Rates Fall by 25 Percent

There are many reasons why the deaths fell

<<evelyn wilkerson>>cancer related deaths -- are at the lowest point-- in over two decades.

Millions of lives-- have been saved -- thanks to new techniques.

But today -- those screening efforts -- are called into question.

W-m-b-d's shane gustafson-- has more.

Shane?<<shane gustafson>>evelyn -- a study out of denmark today says breast cancer -- is over diagnosed in 1 in 3 women.

Most of that coming from mammograms.susan g koman says -- those numbers might be accurate -- but still encourage women to get examined.

They say - many times -- the test will detect spots that could become cancerous if left untreated.

Then -- it's up to each person to go to their doctor and seek advice for the next steps.the american cancer society also agrees -- that early screening is saving lives.

And a big reason why cancer deaths have fallen by 25 percent over the last 25 years.

<<(kelli evans/american cancer society) there's lots of screening options and so just knowing what they are and being educated, talking to your doctor about your age and your risk is really important.")>> the american cancer society says - it hopes to keep cutting down on deaths - but the fight is only going to get harder.

We'll have more on that - tonight at six.

Paul?

<<evelyn