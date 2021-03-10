VET FUNERAL

ONE WEST TEXAS VETERAN IS LAID TO REST TODAY.

But the ceremony he received almost didn't happen.

The midland vet center and hubbard-kelly funeral home learned of charles sorrell ... a 10 year army veteran who served three tours in vietnam.... who was also homeless.

Together... they helped him receive the honors he deserved... with all expenses paid.

Local 2's rebecca jeffrey was there as dozens of west texans paid their respects.

4 19 1:18 (nats amazing grace) bill mcneill -- patriot guard riders "they said he didn't have any family, well he's got a family.

He's got the vietnam veterans."

Charles sorrell was a meat and potatoes kind of guy... while he had a great sense of humor... he was known to some as "no talk chuck."

"unfortunately a lot of our vietnam veterans don't tell people that they're vietnam veterans because of the way they were treated when they came home.

So probably very few people even knew that he was a veteran."

At 71 years old... sorrell was sick... and transfered to hospice care.

That's when nurses learned he was a veteran and wanted to make sure he received the honors he deserved.

"it's amazing that our community comes together for our veterans when we reach out to them."

Housing and urban development estimates 40- thousand veterans are homeless nationwide.... just like sorrell.

"it makes me sad that it didn't happen till after his death."

But i'm very proud of the people that are making sure now he's not alone."

And with the help of half a dozen groups including the patriot guard riders and midland vet center... sorrell received a motorcade fit for a king all the way to abilene.ity this country, because if it wasn't for veterans, there wouldn't be no country."

(taps begins) rebecca "we're told on mr. sorrell's last day, he was told that he would receive this funeral with full honors, a funeral that he deserves.

And the hospice nurse who got to tell him this great news, then played him taps and he then passed away.

So mr. sorrell passed away knowing the community had rallied behind him and it gave him so much peace, he could breathe his last breath.

A peace, he will now take to his final resting place in abilene.

