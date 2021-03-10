Roof Sentenced

(--darrell--)the convicted charleston church shooter who killed 9 and injured 12.... is now the first person to get the death penalty for federal hate crimes.

After more than 2 hours of closing arguments..... the jury deliberated for three hours today before reaching the decision.22- year old dylann roof...... who represented himself... addressed the jury during closing arguments...... saying quote.... "i still feel like i had to do it".

Prosecutors called him cold and calculated.

The jury convicted roof of all 33 federal charges against him last month for killing nine african-american church members inside emanuel a-m-e church on june 17th, 20-15.

Formal sentencing is set for tomorrow morning.