Dust devil tornadoes appear in front of shocked onlookers in Philippines

This is the scary moment twin dust devil tornados formed in front of shocked locals in the Philippines.

The whirlwinds suddenly materialised during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday (March 9).

Footage shows how they whipped up dust, dirt and litter from from the residential street while moving in front of houses.

Driver Dervin Feliciano Evangelista said: "I saw so much dust that I thought a big truck was passing by, but when I looked, it was a tornado.

No one else was injured because it was an open area and it quickly lost its strength." Dust devils are a type of whirlwind tornado that form when the sun heats a patch of land and the air above becomes warmer and rises quickly.

Cooler air then moves into the low-pressure gap left by the rising warm air.

The new drafts of cooler air also heat up, rise and the cycle continues, picking up dust and debris making the spiral visible.