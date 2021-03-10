TMN Cool Schools 01-11-17

In today's cool schools we head to Liverpool where the school library and guidance departments are helping students prepare for their futures.

Library and guidance departments are helping students prepare for college!

Since the students will soon start considering colleges and careers, lhs guidance counselors introduced them to naviance, a college and career preparedness web site to help them identify their strengths, explore career interests, and create an academic plan.

Kate: but knowing where they will go and what they want to do is only half the battle.

Lhs library media specialists reminded the juniors that their digital footprint could have an impact on their future and provided them with tips on how to create a positive presence online.

