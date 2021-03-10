TMN Money in your Pocket Minute 01-11-17

Rick Reagan has some information for those of you starting to think about your tax refunds.

Not being recommended this year.

Rick: it's that time of year where many of us rush to get our tax returns put in so we can get tax refunds.

But this year, for some filers, there's going to be some delay, even if you've got it in now, with when you can actually get your refunds.

So these rules are applying to two groups of people, one is if you applied for the earned income tax credit, you're going to have a bit of a delay.

And if you're applying for the child tax credit you also might have to wait a bit.

Now, it's not too bad.

The new rules say that if you're going for those credits, you can't get your refund released to you until february 15th at the earliest.

Now the irs cautions that they will release on that date for some people, but by the time it actually shows up into bank accounts, expect it to be the week of february 27th.

So again, those release dates apply to people with the earned income tax credit and or a child tax credit.

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm rick