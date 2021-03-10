U.S. intel report: Russia got compromising Trump info

NEW YORK -- President-elect Donald Trump will hold a major press conference at Trump Tower today.
The long awaited event, which was delayed nearly a month, comes amid new reports Russia gathered unverified compromising information on Trump as part of their plan to interfere in the 2016 election.
