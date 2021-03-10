Overnight fire at Pulaski Church of God

And it will be awhile before he determines the cause.

The Fire Marshal tells WDBJ7 that it's not clear how long crews will be out battling the flames.

Good morning.

If you're just now waking up, we're bringing you breaking news out of pulaski, and sad news as well for the people who live here.

The pulaski church of god is burning this morning.

It started just before 11 last night.

You can see behind me, there's a lot of smoke..firefighters are still working to put out hot spots.

For people here, it's not just a place of worship, but a center of this community.

You can see in this video, this fire is huge.

The fire broke out just before 11 last night.

Fire officials say the sanctuary is destroyed.

This church has seen countless wedding, funerals, and other gatherings over its 100 years of existence.

About 300 people attend church services here every week.

Even the pulaski fire marshal himself got married here.

Todd garwood, pulaski fire marshall i have a lot of memories here.

My moms' still a member here, i have a lot of family friends who go here.

It's tough.

It's really tough.

Christian heilman is also here with me this morning.

Christian, you talked with the fire marshal?

Yeah, kim.

You can take a look behind me, the greatest damage to the church is in the sanctuary.

Over to the left is the children's chapel.

That also has a significant amount of damage, too.

Let's take a look at some video when we arrived on scene late last night.

The call came in right before 11 o'clock.

To give you an idea of how big this fire is, all the fire departments in pulaski and pulaski county were called out here.

This fire has taken firefighters quite awhile to put out.

They were still dousing hotspots around 4am.

That's after a line of rain came through.

Helps give you an idea of how tough of a fire this has been.

We talked with the pastor here a little bit earlier this morning.

He got a call about 11 that smoke was coming out of the building.

By the time he got to the church, the fire quickly spread.

Travis gore, pulaski church of god pastor well when i got off the exit you could see the orange blaze in the sky.

When i left i just the last report that i had was smoke and then when i pulled up and saw that it was engulfed just numb, sick in your stomach speechless.

But just had this overwhelming sense of peace that i believe all that comes from the lord that he's going to help us and give us grace moving forward.

They will begin to move forward tonight.

Thankfully, the family life center off to the right was not damaged by the fire.

They'll be gathering there tonight at 7 o'clock to celebrate the fact that no one was inside when all this took place.

As for the cause of the fire, the fire marshal isn't sure.

Neesey, that investigation will begin once it's safe for him to go into the building.