Tuesday Sports January 10

Kari Bustamante has East vs.
Bartlett boys basketball, South vs.
Dimond girls plus scores from around the CIC.
UAA vs UAF mens basketball, as well as local hockey from Eagle River vs.
East and Clair DeGeorge and Team USA U18 women.
Old habits...the last time east and bartlett boys basketball played, it was a final minute thriller...and tonight the two teams deliver, once again --the tbirds and golden bears...opening cook inlet conference play at bartlett tonight --we start this one late first half...moses miller gets the steal...the 2 point jumper, and picks up the foul...31-28 tbirds --the bears would fall behind but claw their way back...ryan trailer puts it away, bears within 7 --bartlett would pull within 1 but east, holds them off...heres miller for 3 29 for moses miller, 26 for trey huckaby as east defeats bartlett 80-78 --last years conference winner and state runner up dimond back at it, hosting south tonight... --shes already picked up volleyball and wrestling titles this year...alissa pili, hungry for one more...first points of the game...2-nothing dimond --the lynx start the season as hot as they finished...now 16- 4...seana bialo for 3.... --lynx roll over the wolverines...73-25 the final pili with a double double, 29 points 15 boards...also johna hajdukavich 16 pts and 6 steals the lynx boys also opening tonight against south... tonight the state runner up post its first cic win...66-31 at service....the west girls with a convincing win, 60 to 9... but the boys...coming down to the final 3 seconds, as nathan fromm hit the game winning runner from the lane...service 58, west 57 --in 3a play...grace girls top redington...52 to 7...the boys 64 to 12 --and acs at houston...the lady lions win 57- 21...the boys, 70 to 62 in the college ranks...instate rivals clash in a conference showdown...its the uaa men, hosting uaf tonight marks the 100th all time meeting between the two..the seawolves controlling that series 77-22... --first half action...games tied at 14...brandon davis, the bucket and the foul...uaf leads by 2... --the seawolves down 3 now...but suki wiggs, 2 of his 17 points...as the wolves trail 23- 22... --but uaa able to survive...much in part to a 24 point performance from spencer svejcar... the seawolves get all time win number 78....defeating uaf, 76-63 back on the ice after a long winter break....cic hockey teams making their final push for seeding before the regular season concludes this month... --first on the schedule today...eagle river and east...the wolves closed 2016 with a big performance against conference leader south...but ultimately fell in overtime --lets pick it up late first...the wolves already up one...east tries to clear it, but sutton mcdonald is right there waiting...2-nothing eagle river at first intermission --now in the second, wolves pressuring once again...aiden burton goes top shelf on the rebound... --eagle river takes it, 7-2 the final --here are the rest of your finals from the cic... --dimond 17- nothing over bartlett...cody dearing with 5 goals in the win --and south...a second straight overtime game...but its chugiak coming out on top...2-1 in ot...the mustangs delivering the wolverines their first loss of the season ---on the international stage...anchorage s clair degeorge and team usa facing team canada in preliminary play at the u18 womens worlds --scoreless through regulation...this one heading to sudden death overtime...unforu nately its canada getting the winning opportunity first, 1-nothing the final --usa finishes the preliminary round second in group a....with 2 wins and only 1 ot loss...that record, good enough to advance the team directly to the semifinal round... --to cheer on degeorge and team usa friday...you can watch the game via livestream at 6am alaska time neither
