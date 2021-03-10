Tuesday Sports January 10

Old habits...the last time east and bartlett boys basketball played, it was a final minute thriller...and tonight the two teams deliver, once again --the tbirds and golden bears...opening cook inlet conference play at bartlett tonight --we start this one late first half...moses miller gets the steal...the 2 point jumper, and picks up the foul...31-28 tbirds --the bears would fall behind but claw their way back...ryan trailer puts it away, bears within 7 --bartlett would pull within 1 but east, holds them off...heres miller for 3 29 for moses miller, 26 for trey huckaby as east defeats bartlett 80-78 --last years conference winner and state runner up dimond back at it, hosting south tonight... --shes already picked up volleyball and wrestling titles this year...alissa pili, hungry for one more...first points of the game...2-nothing dimond --the lynx start the season as hot as they finished...now 16- 4...seana bialo for 3.... --lynx roll over the wolverines...73-25 the final pili with a double double, 29 points 15 boards...also johna hajdukavich 16 pts and 6 steals the lynx boys also opening tonight against south... tonight the state runner up post its first cic win...66-31 at service....the west girls with a convincing win, 60 to 9... but the boys...coming down to the final 3 seconds, as nathan fromm hit the game winning runner from the lane...service 58, west 57 --in 3a play...grace girls top redington...52 to 7...the boys 64 to 12 --and acs at houston...the lady lions win 57- 21...the boys, 70 to 62 in the college ranks...instate rivals clash in a conference showdown...its the uaa men, hosting uaf tonight marks the 100th all time meeting between the two..the seawolves controlling that series 77-22... --first half action...games tied at 14...brandon davis, the bucket and the foul...uaf leads by 2... --the seawolves down 3 now...but suki wiggs, 2 of his 17 points...as the wolves trail 23- 22... --but uaa able to survive...much in part to a 24 point performance from spencer svejcar... the seawolves get all time win number 78....defeating uaf, 76-63 back on the ice after a long winter break....cic hockey teams making their final push for seeding before the regular season concludes this month... --first on the schedule today...eagle river and east...the wolves closed 2016 with a big performance against conference leader south...but ultimately fell in overtime --lets pick it up late first...the wolves already up one...east tries to clear it, but sutton mcdonald is right there waiting...2-nothing eagle river at first intermission --now in the second, wolves pressuring once again...aiden burton goes top shelf on the rebound... --eagle river takes it, 7-2 the final --here are the rest of your finals from the cic... --dimond 17- nothing over bartlett...cody dearing with 5 goals in the win --and south...a second straight overtime game...but its chugiak coming out on top...2-1 in ot...the mustangs delivering the wolverines their first loss of the season ---on the international stage...anchorage s clair degeorge and team usa facing team canada in preliminary play at the u18 womens worlds --scoreless through regulation...this one heading to sudden death overtime...unforu nately its canada getting the winning opportunity first, 1-nothing the final --usa finishes the preliminary round second in group a....with 2 wins and only 1 ot loss...that record, good enough to advance the team directly to the semifinal round... --to cheer on degeorge and team usa friday...you can watch the game via livestream at 6am alaska time neither