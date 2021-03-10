Madison rolls over Rigby in rivalry

After losing for the first time this season, the madison bobcats have won their last two games by an average of 27 points... and tonight, the cats took aim at their biggest foe... madison hosted rigby in the upper valley rivalry... trojans struggling to get a rythm going this season...-- end of the first quarter... ben fullmer drops it down to tanoa togiai in the post... the six--foot--five freshman keeping rigby close... it's 14--10 madison at the end of one... -- in the seocnd... trojans strike off the inbounds play as duke golder feeds tanner clayton... the bank is open in rexburg... but the trojans trailby four... -- madison begins to gain momentum, though... jaxon edelmayer feeds mason downey for the three ball... madison up by nine... 26-- 17..

-- then in transition... nate webb takes the feed and cuts into the lane for two.... madison wins this one big... 72--37... but the ctas lost senior justin weiszhaar to an injury late in the game... looking at some scores from around the area...bonnevill e beats highland 58--41 in pocatello... and blackfoot holds off skyline at home... 55--50.... idaho falls downs century 70-- 45 in poky...and preston beats pocatello 63--51.... preston and blackfoot both stay undefeated in league play... shelley picks up a road win at north fremont... 48--31...and sugar-salem blasts firth... 80--52... cougars played without head coach scott adams on the bench tonight... and gooding gets the best of american falls... 57--36.... a few girls scores tonight...marsh valley beats shelley... 50--40... and salmon falls to darby,