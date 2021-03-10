Cleanup from strong winds begins at Fort Carson

Carson wasn't spared from the winds that continue to rip through southern colorado.

300 buildings were damaged on post.

And today, the cleanup is just beginning.

One building is unusable because half of the roof was torn off.

Across from that building, semi trailers blown over... and large pine trees - uprooted.

The public works director on post says the first repair priority has to be soldier safety.

"certainly our gas leakes were immediately responded to any utility outages or electricity outage was a high priority for us but outside of that our traffic signals and our signage to allow for safe traffic and commuting on fort carson."

One man parked near the roof that was torn off says pieces hit his truck and dragged it across the parking lot.

