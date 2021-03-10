Study suggests new location for Lynchburg police

Police need more space.

That's the conclusion of a new study.

Wdbj7's tim saunders shows us where the department could potentially relocate.

A steeple and stained glass windows aren't features you'd expect to see on a police station.

The lynchburg police department's west building was formally a church.

Captain ryan zuidema/lynchburg police department: "although it's a beautiful old structure, it's not designed to house a modern police department."

Lpd's offices are currently spread out over two different buildings.

Along with the church, lynchburg officers are also working in the basement of a courthouse.

Zuidema: "we are continuing to put taxpayer money into buildings that were not designed or built to be police departments."

Architects have spent the last year studying the police department's needs.

On tuesday they presented an option to city council that involves moving officers to a new building, here at the corner of 12th and kemper streets.

Right now the site is home to the greater lynchburg transit company, but they're moving to a new location across town.

Since the city already owns the property, consultants think it would be an ideal spot for a new police headquarters.

Zuidema: "i think the kemper street facility would make for much better ease of access."

The site is just three blocks from the lynchburg expressway, giving officers a quick and easy way to reach different parts of town.

A non-profit called "girls on the run" is located right across the street from where the police department might go.

Mary hansen/girls on the run council director: "we would hate to see an empty building sitting there for a long period of time, so having a nice new structure would certainly spruce up the place."

City council will need to commit to build a new police department, and find funding for the project, before any construction can begin.

In lynchburg, tim saunders, wdbj7.

