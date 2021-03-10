Kilgore High School Principal to retire

In education kilgore high school principal greg brown is stepping down from his position ..

Trent bennett: well neal, greg brown started his career as a teacher and built his way up to where he is today..

And he says some of his best memories were watching hundreds of students grow up into great adults.

Beginning his career in education as a teacher..

And later becoming a head coach, brown has worked in every field of education.

Nine years ago he decided to go into administration and became the principal of kilgore high school.

And over the summer of twenty sixteen he decided that he was ready to let someone else take over the position..

Greg brown i've been the principal for kilgore highschool for nine years and it's a great school district love the kids fantastic kids here.

I've done this for thirty one years.

And it's been a great career but a long career and it's just time to look at doing something different.

kilgore high school associate principal of academics, charles presley, will be take over as principal on july first..

