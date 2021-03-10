kel seliger sworn in BLESSING VOSOT

(andy:) a local politician is picked for an honorary position.

Texas senator kel seliger was sworn in as president pro tempore yesterday in austin.

Elected by the senate, president pro tempore is a largely honorary position.

Senator seliger is now third in the line for the governorship of texas.

(blessing:) jackie, yesterday was the first day of the 85th legislature.

(blessing:) and at the start of each session, the senate elects one member to serve as the president pro tempore.

We're told this is necessary when the lieutenant governor is absent or if that office becomes vacant.

So if the governor and lieutenant governor are both out of the state, the president pro tem becomes the acting governor in their absence.

(blessing:) yesterday senator seliger was sworn in by lieutenant governor dan patrick.

During his swearing in, senator seliger was surrounded by his wife nancy and sons jonathan and matthew.

Last year senator seliger was a member of several committees ranging from business and finance.

