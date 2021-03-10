Community support grows for fallen NLVPD Officer

The North Las Vegas Police detective killed in the line of duty over the weekend in a car wreck.

Donations have been flowing in for Chad Parque.

The parking lot was full and whether it was to stop by and donate a few bucks or share memories of him, it was an evening that touched many.

<<< michael yarter, detective / nlvpd "chad was just an awesome individual...a great guy.

A person that i would be proud to have as a son."

((shakala alvaranga)) friends remember 32 year old chad parque -- a man loved by many.

Lt.

Alan davidson / nhp "today is a day that we want to remember chad for the rest of his career and for what he's done in this community."

((shakala alvaranga)) he loved his job...he loved his family... and everyone knew it.

Erik lloyd, lt.

Metro "you never know what's going to happen.

Patrol officers obviously face different dangers every time they get out of their car.

But for detectives...and other people in the department, you never know, you never know when something like that is going to happen."

((shakala alvaranga)) from his brothers and sisters in blue... to complete strangers... janet morris, north las vegas "it was so sad...touched my heart.

That's why we're all here."

((shakala alvaranga)) dozens came to show their support for law enforcement.

Jim dunlap, nevada association of public safety officers "in these times of heartbreak when we lost a loved one, it's very difficult.

And for the community to come out and show us love and support for a public safety officer, a law enforcement officer, really makes us feel like we're wanted by the community and we appreciate that."

((shakala alvaranga)) a wrong-way driver crashed into parque's car friday afternoon... he died about 12 hours later at u-m-c.

Little details about the investigation have been released.

Erik lloyd, lt.

Metro "it's a horrific event first of all for us in law enforcement especially but for the community as a whole."

((shakala alvaranga)) his life cut too short... but his legacy lives on... michael yarter, detective / nlvpd "you're losing a real asset not only as a police officer and as a detective but as a a person...and our family here are nlvpd and is going to take a long time to come back from this."

>>> ((shakala alvaranga)) >> funeral arrangements have been made for detective chad parque.

It is open to the public.

His last goodbye -- next tuesday at the central christian church in henderson.

Reporting live shakala alvaranga 8 news now.

