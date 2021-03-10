T&F Latino Lubbock

12450eu good -- >>> good evening, everybody.

The coalition of community assistant volunteers, inc.

Believe in the volunteer income sacks system will officially open their doors on january 17th.

And here to tell us more is the program coordinator.

Thanks for being here.

>> let's jump right in because there is so much information.

So who can receive these services?

>> these services are available to all of those families or individuals that fall into our annual income of less than $29,700 is eligible.

So we have all of those must bees on you our website.

>> is there a cost for the tax preparation?

>> it is free and of course our volunteers.

>> what items do they need to bring?

That's really important.

>> you have been there in the past.

We did it to make sure everybody brings in an original social security card for all taxpayers.

The w-2's and the 1099's and a copy of last year's tax return as well.

>> do they need their driver's license or anything like that?

>> as far as identification, yes.

>> if families are unable to wait and need other resources what can they do?

>> you can go on and you can throw it out there and the resource is free as well.

>> this is an important question.

We get calls about this all the time.

Are there bi-lingual tax preparers?

>> yes.

They can help you and help the el pas.

>> this will go on january 17th through?

>> it is january 17th through april 18th.

And originally the bonus.

>> they are going to be offering their services from january 17th through april 18th and -- let's try