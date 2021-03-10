Your Health Matters, RSV

Learn what symptoms to look for and what to do, if your child has RSV.

But, a common virus - that might not be a big deal to you or me - can cause big problems... for the littlest patients.

Sarah says, "she's a really happy baby."

Among all the "firsts" that come with being a new parent... baby's first illness is one of the scariest.

Sarah says, "really runny nose, stuffy..."

But, sarah morgan also didn't want to run to the doctor at the sound of the first sniffle.

Sarah says, "... fussy, just wasn't eating well."

So, when baby cate, just 11 weeks old, was diagnosed with rsv, mom was relieved she didn't wait longer to visit the doctor.

Sarah morgan, cate's mom, says, "oh, when she would cough - it was like she couldn't catch her breath; a real raspy, wet cough, and she just couldn't catch her breath.

So, we took her in right away."

Rsv is a common respitory virus.

In healthy adults and kids, it will look like a cold.

But, in new babies, it can lead to pnemonia and hospitalization.

Dr. steven joyce, mercy medical center, says, "in infants, if they get it, their [airways] are pretty narrow, pretty small, so if they get a lot of extra mucus and stuff, it can cause significant breathing trouble if it gets down in their lungs, and that's typically what rsv will do in infants, is typically cause respiritory symptoms - especially a lot of coughing and mucus production and stuff like that."

Local doctors and nurses say they're seeing an uptick in rsv cases right now - it usually peaks in the winter months.

Usually, the only thing you can do is treat baby's symptoms - make sure they stay hydrated and monitor their fever.

A small dose of steriods is used in some cases, as well.

For sarah... she's just glad this first is almost over.

And, like with many aspects of parenting... she's learned it doesn't hurt to ask... if you think something's not quite right.

Sarah says, "you just want to help her so much; you just wish she didn't have to go through that."

Jenna: only up to 2% of infants with r-s-v end up in the hospital.

For the other little ones, r-s-v is about a 5-10 day course, so