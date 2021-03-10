Three charged in Grant Ave homicide

Three people are in jail tonight -- all of them charged in connection with the shooting deaths of a le moyne college sophmore and his younger brother who was a senior at fowler high school.

Christie: 19-year-old toriano newson is charged with two counts of first- degree murder and attempted robbery, while 17-year-old sheahonni davis and 23-year-old curtis page are charged with second degree murder and attempted robbery.

Police say the boys were targeted -- but as newschannel nine's sean martinelli tells us, investigators still don't know why.

Sean: ten days into the new year, syracuse police detectives were called to the city's southwest side to investigate a double homicide.

Two teenage brothers shot -- and left to die.

Chief frank fowler: there's no way that as law enforcement, we can sit back and anticipate that somewhere in this great city of syracuse, a 17 and a 19 and a 23 year old are conspiring to carry out an act to kill two promising young men."

Fowler says those two young men were lured to the 300-block of grant ave through electronic communication.

The suspects then attempted to rob the teens and eventually killed them.

Chief frank fowler: it was just a random communication between davis and our two suspects... and she conspired with our other two suspects to lure them to the scene.

Just a random conversation.

They barely knew each other.

<sean: after a record 30 homicides in 2016, fowler had a strong message for the suspects in this case and any future violent crimes.

Chief frank fowler: we're going to aggressively go after you.

If you decide to harm one of our citizens in this great city of ours.

We're going to go aggressively go after you.

And we're going to continue to work on places like this to bring justice and bring closure to the family members.

Sean in syracuse, sean martinelli, newschannel nine.

Christie: syracuse police credit witness cooperation for the quick arrests, but are still looking for information.

Anyone who can help should call detectives