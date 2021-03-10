Our Voice Marquette County Tour

3 business owners and employees from marquette county took a tour today.... local 3's mollie hollebeke has more on their efforts to increase tourism mollie hollebeke, reporter: marquette county has a way of pulling in tourism.

Whether it be because of the great outdoors or close-knit business community, it seems to have a little something for everyone.and that's why travel marquette has developed the 'our voice' program, to help our local businesses develop their own marketing skills, and keep tourists coming back.

Candy kozeluh, travel marquette: "we tell marquette's story, we tell marquette county's story.

And so, we thought that we could reach out to the community, to business owners, to people that work at businesses, hotels, front desk staff, front line staff.

Anybody who is dealing with tourists.

And we can help them talk to their guests more proficiently."

Travel marquette took various business owners and employees on a bus tour to visit some of the winter attractions throughout marquette county, and better expand their resources.jill harris, front desk agent at the landmark inn: "and now as a front desk agent, i really need to be able to access those things so that i can open up our local world to the local visitor community, and let them know a little bit about what we have to offer.

And i can't really do that without being exposed to it myself."today's trip led into west marquette, including a tour of the national ski and snowboarding hall of fame and al quaal recreation area.

Nicholas lentz, manager at the landmark inn: "i always try to make sure that if people ask what there is to do other than in marquette, i always send them out to negaunee and ishpeming.

We have them check out al quaal, that's a really great recreation area in the summer time if you want to take kids to play, or in the winter time if you want to go tubing or sledding, or anything like that.

Earlier today we went to jackson pit.

I think in general, people really miss out because when they come to marquette, a lot of times the focus is to just stay in marquette when there really is a lot of other very great things that our county has to offer."mollie hollebeke, reporter: "with 16 percent of jobs throughout marquette county involving some sort of interaction with tourists, the our voice program is a way not only for tourists to benefit from our county, but for our county to benefit from tourists as well.

For local 3 news, i'm mollie hollebeke.

Back to you.